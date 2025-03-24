Digimon Gets New Smartphone Card Game

Digimon Alysion announced during Digimon Con 2025 livestream

The Digimon franchise revealed a new card game Digimon Alysion for mobile devices during the " Digimon Con 2025 Livestream" on Thursday. The free-to-play game will feature online card battles.

The announcement teaser introduces the game's characters including the Digimon Gemmon, Kanata Hondo, Futre, and Valner Dragnogh.

The " Digimon Con 2025" livestream event announced a new television anime titled DIGIMON BEATBREAK , which will premiere in October.

The event also premiered the " Digimon Adventure -Beyond- " promotional video, marking the end of the Digimon Adventure anime's 25th anniversary celebrations.

Digimon Con 2025 took place between March 19-20.

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in February the Digimon Story Time Stranger game for PlayStation 5. The game is slated for release in 2025.