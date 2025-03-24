News
Digimon Gets New Smartphone Card Game
posted on by Anita Tai
The Digimon franchise revealed a new card game Digimon Alysion for mobile devices during the "Digimon Con 2025 Livestream" on Thursday. The free-to-play game will feature online card battles.
The announcement teaser introduces the game's characters including the Digimon Gemmon, Kanata Hondo, Futre, and Valner Dragnogh.
The "Digimon Con 2025" livestream event announced a new television anime titled DIGIMON BEATBREAK, which will premiere in October.
The event also premiered the "Digimon Adventure -Beyond-" promotional video, marking the end of the Digimon Adventure anime's 25th anniversary celebrations.
Digimon Con 2025 took place between March 19-20.
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in February the Digimon Story Time Stranger game for PlayStation 5. The game is slated for release in 2025.
Sources: Digimon franchise's official YouTube channel, Digimon Card Game's YouTube channel via Hachima Kikō