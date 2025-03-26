Chivalry of a Failed Knight's Riku Misora, Taboo Tattoo's Shinjirō Launch New Manga

Horyo Eiyū ~Sutegoma ni Sareta Kendo wa Tekikoku de Nariagaru~ follows gladiator's rise to power

Horyo Eiyū ~Sutegoma ni Sareta Kendo wa Tekikoku de Nariagaru~

This year's sixth issue of'smagazine announced on March 14 that writerand artistwill launch a new manga titled(Captive Hero ~A Sacrificial Gladiator Rises to Power in an Enemy Country~) in the magazine's next issue on Friday.

The manga's "rebellion success story" centers on a boy who knows nothing but the sword, and how he finds his place in the world.

Misora and illustrator's) light novel series (image right) ended in its fourth volume in 2022.launched the first volume in Japan in April 2020.published the light novels' first volume in English in October 2022.

Misora's Chivalry of a Failed Knight and High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World light novel series have both inspired television anime. Sol Press partially released the Chivalry of a Failed Knight novels in English, and Yen Press is releasing the High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World novels in English.

Shinjirō ended his 13-volume Taboo Tattoo manga in June 2017. Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime that premiered in 2016, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Shinjirō ended his 14-volume manga adaptation of Gen Urobuchi and Type-Moon 's Fate/Zero light novel series in May 2017. The series received an extra chapter in June 2017. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in North America.