Warriors: Abyss Action Rogue-Lite Game Launches DLC Characters Sophie, Ryza, Yumia,

Koei Tecmo Games launched a free DLC comprising of three new characters and two costume packs for Warriors: Abyss , a new game in its Warriors ( Musō ) action game series, on Friday. Voice actors reprising their roles include Yuuka Aisaka as Sophie Neuenmuller, Yuri Noguchi as Reisalin (Ryza) Stout, and Wakana Kuramochi as Yumia Liessfeldt.

The action roguelite game launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 12, and on the Nintendo Switch on February 14.

Koei Tecmo describes the game:

Set in the floors of a randomly generated “hell,” players battle through waves of enemies from all directions as they delve into the abyss where the arch-villain, “Gouma,” awaits. Along the way, players meet new characters and find items to select from to strengthen their team. These selections can be combined to unleash powerful effects, allowing for a variety of strategic approaches. Since the characters and items will change with each playthrough, players will need to craft new strategies in order to find success. WARRIORS: Abyss introduces a new way to play a WARRIORS title by combining the exhilarating feeling of 1 vs. 1,000 action with roguelite elements – such as randomly generated stages and items, and enhancing player strength through choices – allowing for a different experience with each playthrough while also encouraging countless hours of replayability.

The previous game in the franchise , Dynasty Warriors: Origins ( Shin Sangoku Musō Origins ), launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 17.

Koei Tecmo Games ended service for the Dynasty Warriors Online Z online game in February 2022.

Source: Press release