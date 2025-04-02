Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion Game Gets Switch 2 Release on September 5

Marvelous to also launch game for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Marvelous announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that the Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion game will come to Nintendo Switch 2 on September 5.

The company describes the game:

From Marvelous First Studio comes an action-packed new entry in the Daemon X Machina series. Fly into battle in your customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to your playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast- paced combat as you freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down your foes, collect their weapons and equipment, and upgrade your skills to expand your options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where you can face titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online!

The game will get a physical release for Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also launch for PC via Steam . Pre-orders for the standard physical edition and the physical Limited Edition will open soon. The Limited Edition will include the original soundtrack CD, an art book, a set of three flight tags, a set of three patches, and an acrylic standee.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

Marvelous' Daemon X Machina game launched for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide in February 2020. Anime studio Satelight ( Macross Frontier , Aquarion ) animated a prologue video for the game. Shōji Kawamori ( Macross ) was the mechanical designer and Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem ) designed the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto composed the music. Ken Awata and Ken Karube directed the game. Kenichiro Tsukuda produced the game.