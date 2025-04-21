Star Fruit Books Licenses Chikae Ide's The Final Strike Manga

Company also to release When Pink Falls 4: Sweet Pain 1-shot this summer

Star Fruit Books revealed on Saturday it has licensed Chikae Ide 's The Final Strike ( Saigo no Strike ) bowling manga for release in English in 2026. The company stated it will "most likely" crowdfund the title. Star Fruit Books also stated the release is the first of "a handful of works" from Ide that it will release.

🚨New License🚨



The Final Strike by Chikae Ide 🎳



This will be the first of a handful of works that we will be working on with sensei! Please support. Coming 2026.



We will most likely crowdfund this title. More info by the end of the year. Will be available worldwide! pic.twitter.com/YB8zBE4ugz — Star Fruit Books - TONS of manga in 2025 (@starfruitbooks) April 19, 2025

Ide's The Final Strike manga ran in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in 1970, and has one volume that released in 1971.

Star Fruit Books additionally announced on Sunday it has licensed Yoiyu's When Pink Falls 4: Sweet Pain 24-page one-shot. The manga will release in late summer, and will include three postcards featuring original art from Yoiyu as a pre-order bonus.

🚨New License🚨

When Pink Rain Falls 4: Sweet Pain by Yoiyu

(@daqdac)



24 pages

Coming late summer 2025



✨PO Bonus✨

Each order includes 3 postcards featuring original art from the author. A preorder window will be announced soon for when these bonuses become available! pic.twitter.com/H5EioCwO7x — Star Fruit Books - TONS of manga in 2025 (@starfruitbooks) April 20, 2025

Yoiyu released the first volume of the BL manga When Pink Rain Falls ( Pink-iro no Ame ga Furu Koro ni ) in 2020. Star Fruit Books previously released When Pink Rain Falls and When Pink Rain Falls 2 , the follow-up to Yoiyu's story. Azuki added both When Pink Rain Falls and the sequel.

Star Fruit Books announced its license of When Pink Rain Falls 3: Under The Mistletoe in October, and released the manga around the holiday season last year.