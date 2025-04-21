×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Star Fruit Books Licenses Chikae Ide's The Final Strike Manga

posted on by Anita Tai, Crystalyn Hodgkins
Company also to release When Pink Falls 4: Sweet Pain 1-shot this summer

Star Fruit Books revealed on Saturday it has licensed Chikae Ide's The Final Strike (Saigo no Strike) bowling manga for release in English in 2026. The company stated it will "most likely" crowdfund the title. Star Fruit Books also stated the release is the first of "a handful of works" from Ide that it will release.

Ide's The Final Strike manga ran in Shueisha's Ribon magazine in 1970, and has one volume that released in 1971.

Star Fruit Books additionally announced on Sunday it has licensed Yoiyu's When Pink Falls 4: Sweet Pain 24-page one-shot. The manga will release in late summer, and will include three postcards featuring original art from Yoiyu as a pre-order bonus.

Yoiyu released the first volume of the BL manga When Pink Rain Falls (Pink-iro no Ame ga Furu Koro ni ) in 2020. Star Fruit Books previously released When Pink Rain Falls and When Pink Rain Falls 2, the follow-up to Yoiyu's story. Azuki added both When Pink Rain Falls and the sequel.

Star Fruit Books announced its license of When Pink Rain Falls 3: Under The Mistletoe in October, and released the manga around the holiday season last year.

Source: Star Fruit Books' X/Twitter account (link 2)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives