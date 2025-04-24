Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remaster Game Confirms May 23 Release, Bundle Pack of 1st 2 Games

Trailer for Onimusha 1+2 Pack recaps story

CAPCOM confirmed in a new story trailer on Wednesday that the remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 23. The remastered game will also be available for purchase in a Onimusha 1+2 Pack, which includes both games. The trailer recaps the story from the first game Onimusha: Warlords and the second game.

Onimusha: Warlords is also receiving a free update for "Hell Mode" on Wednesday. Players who have save data for Warlords will get a free Jubei: Samanosuke Outfit for Samurai's Destiny . Pre-orders will also grant the Onimusha 2: Orchestra Album Selection Pack.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords , released in January 2019.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM 's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.

An anime based on the franchise, debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation . Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer , Blade of the Immortal , Crows Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Terraformars) served as the supervising director.