Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remaster Game Confirms May 23 Release, Bundle Pack of 1st 2 Games
posted on by Anita Tai
CAPCOM confirmed in a new story trailer on Wednesday that the remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 23. The remastered game will also be available for purchase in a Onimusha 1+2 Pack, which includes both games. The trailer recaps the story from the first game Onimusha: Warlords and the second game.
Onimusha: Warlords is also receiving a free update for "Hell Mode" on Wednesday. Players who have save data for Warlords will get a free Jubei: Samanosuke Outfit for Samurai's Destiny. Pre-orders will also grant the Onimusha 2: Orchestra Album Selection Pack.
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny originally launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, released in January 2019.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword is slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.
An anime based on the franchise, debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation. Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) served as the supervising director.
