Katsuwo's Street Children Manga Ends

Dengeki Daioh G

Sutochiru

The February 2026 issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga last Friday.

Katsuwo debuted the manga in Dengeki Daioh G in September 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on September 27. The comedy manga follows three girls, Chamcham, Stella and Ozaki, in Okachimachi in downtown Tokyo. They have no homes or money, and they ignore society's rules.

Katsuwo launched the #Zombie Sagashitemasu ( #I'm Looking For Zombie ) manga manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine in June 2022. Kadokawa published the third and final volume in January 2024. The manga is getting a television anime in 2026.

Katsuwo 's Mitsuboshi Colors manga inspired the television anime of the same name, which premiered in January 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Katsuwo launched the Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu (Solitary "__" Life, or Hitori Bocchi's "__" Life) manga in the inaugural issue Comic Dengeki DaiohG in September 2013, and ended it in April 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth and final volume in June 2021. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

