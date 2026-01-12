Inori Pens Sequel to I'm In Love With The Villainess Yuri Novels

" Furimukinasai, Watakushi ni! " debuts on January 26, focuses on Aleah

The story will have a sequel titled Furimukinasai, Watakushi ni! (Turn Your Gaze Toward Me!) that is set for release digitally with its first novel volume on January 26. Hanagata returns as the illustrator for the novel. The novel focuses on Rae and Claire's daughter Aleah.

Inori began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018, and ended it in February 2021. GL Bunko began publishing the story in digital volumes with the first volume in February 2019, and it published the fifth and final volume in August 2021. Hanagata draws the illustrations for the novels. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the light novels in English.

AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020, where it is currently ongoing. Ichijinsha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in October 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment is also publishing the manga in English.

The series inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Inori launched a spinoff story titled Heimin no Kuse ni Namaikina! on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2021, and ended it in October 2021. The story reimagines the story from Claire's perspective GL Bunko released the story in three digital novel volumes, with the third volume shipping in September 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment is also releasing the novel spinoff with the title I'm in Love with the Villainess Spin-Off: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner .