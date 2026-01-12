News
MAPPA Animates New Video for Cardfight!! Vanguard Franchise's 15th Anniversary
posted on by Anita Tai
Bushiroad unveiled a new anime video on Monday to celebrate the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's 15th anniversary.
The video features the theme song XV performed by Roselia.
MAPPA animated the video with other studios, Hiroko Komatsu (animation director on Attack on Titan The Final Season, Banana Fish) handled the storyboards and technical direction.
Bushiroad launched the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise in 2011 based on a concept by Akira Itō. The game was a collaboration between Itō, the original Duel Masters technical advisor Satoshi Nakamura, and Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani.
The first season of the original Cardfight!! Vanguard anime premiered in January 2011.
The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Genma Seisen-hen (Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Phantom Star Battle Arc) anime debuted on TV Aichi and six TV Tokyo stations on January 10 at 8:00 a.m. JST. The second episode screened early alongside the first episode at the "Bushiroad New Year Grand Announcement 2026" event on January 12. The event streamed on Bushiroad's official YouTube channel.
Source: Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime's YouTube channel