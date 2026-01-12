MAPPA Animates New Video for Cardfight!! Vanguard Franchise's 15th Anniversary

Bushiroad unveiled a new anime video on Monday to celebrate the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's 15th anniversary.

The video features the theme song XV performed by Roselia .

MAPPA animated the video with other studios, Hiroko Komatsu (animation director on Attack on Titan The Final Season , Banana Fish ) handled the storyboards and technical direction.

Bushiroad launched the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise in 2011 based on a concept by Akira Itō . The game was a collaboration between Itō, the original Duel Masters technical advisor Satoshi Nakamura , and Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani .

The first season of the original Cardfight!! Vanguard anime premiered in January 2011.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Genma Seisen-hen ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Phantom Star Battle Arc ) anime debuted on TV Aichi and six TV Tokyo stations on January 10 at 8:00 a.m. JST. The second episode screened early alongside the first episode at the " Bushiroad New Year Grand Announcement 2026" event on January 12. The event streamed on Bushiroad 's official YouTube channel.