Mahiro Satou's Alkali Rettōsei Manga Ends in 3rd Volume

Image via Amazon © Kairiki Bear, Shirozaki, Mahiro Satou, Kadokawa

Kadokawa is listing the third compiled book volume of Mahiro Satou 's Alkali Rettōsei manga, the adaptation of Kairiki Bear 's " Alkali Rettōsei " (Alkali Underachiever) Vocaloid song, as its final volume. The volume is slated for release on April 27.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine in August 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in March 2024, and the second volume in March 2025.

The manga is specifically based on Shirosaki and illustrator Kurowa's novelization of the song's story. Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint published the first novel volume in August 2023, and the second volume in April 2025.

Kairiki Bear released the song on Nico Nico and YouTube in November 2016. The song was featured in NHN PlayArt Corp. 's #COMPASS smartphone game, which debuted only one month after the song in December 2016.

Satou launched a manga of Kagerou Daze , based on the novel adaptation of JIN 's Kagerou Project Vocaloid song series, in Comic Gene in June 2012. The manga ended on February 2019. Kadokawa shipped 13 compiled book volumes for the manga. Yen Press publishes both the light novel series and manga in North America.

The Kagerou Project series inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation titled Mekaku City Actors in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. A short anime film titled MX4D Kagerou Daze -in a days- opened in Japan in November 2016. Sidu , the illustrator of the novels and music videos, made her directorial debut with the film.

Source: Kadokawa

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.