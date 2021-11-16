How would you rate episode 6 of

Now that every member of the main cast has been properly introduced, it's nice to finally get an episode where we see all of them take down a threat as a team. It feels like we're officially done with the prologue of this series; the show can get a bit more creative with its monster-of-the-week format now that we have a couple of different characters with different skill sets to utilize. I like that Hiro and Ruli seem to have such a rapport with each other and are actively going out of their way to investigate ghost sightings. Proactive characters like this usually serve monster-of-the-week type formats because they're the ones that are sort of hoping for such an outcome, whether it be Ruli trying to ascertain if phenomena are caused by Digimon or ghosts or Hiro hoping to run into Digimon in an attempt to just learn more about them. Kiyoshirō is still integrated into the story a bit awkwardly considering how less proactive he is by comparison. It's good that his partner seems to be the one to actively push him into things, and his skill set as a tech genius is utilized well here.

I also like the fact that this episode seems to pull back the curtain regarding how society seems to be interacting with these “ghost sightings”. More Digimon are making their way into the real world, but not all of them are hostile, and some just seem curious about the way this new world works. The show seems to lean into the idea of misunderstandings breeding conflict, but I like that this episode opens with a small example of how those misunderstandings could lead to something more hopeful and interesting. If these digital creatures actually started interacting with the real world, people would come up with all sorts of supernatural explanations for their existence; some will even go so far as to try to profit off of the issues that they were causing, like the karaoke owners who seemed fully aware of what was going on with the Digimon hurting their guests. But since rumors drum up business, they turned a blind eye. I really want to see more stuff like that happen as these attacks become more frequent. Obviously what keeps a monster-of-the-week format interesting is the different and creative ways our heroes take down these creatures that are more misunderstood than evil. However, if each attack can also give us more context into how these different worlds work, then I consider that a win-win in the long run as well.

Digimon Ghost Game is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.