Your Summer 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

In a romantic comedy-heavy season, readers turned out for all of their favorites, whether it's one girl playing many roles or another sublimating her feelings in another language. Participants also looked to right the wrongs of the previous season by voting in Yatagarasu for its second half. Most reviews will continue into their second seasons with the exception of Mission: Yozakura Family. Episode reviews will bow out with episode 15.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were The Elusive Samurai, followed by Oshi no Ko Season 2, Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, and My Deer Friend Nokotan. The Elusive Samurai and Oshi no Ko were neck-in-neck for most of the weekend.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis
Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season
Tower of God Season 2

James Beckett
NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Season 2
The Elusive Samurai
Quality Assurance in Another World
Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Nicholas Dupree
My Hero Academia Season 7
Mayonaka Punch
Senpai is an Otokonoko
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools

Jairus Taylor
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
Narenare -Cheer for you!-

Rebecca Silverman
YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master
Twilight Out of Focus
SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary
Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You Season 3

Lauren Orsini
Oshi no Ko Season 2

Steve Jones
Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf
Shy Season 2

Grant Jones
One Piece
2.5 Dimensional Seduction
Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

MrAJCosplay
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Pseudo Harem

Christopher Farris
My Deer Friend Nokotan
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream

