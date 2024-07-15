Your Summer 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

© 松井優征／集英社・逃げ上手の若君製作委員会

In a romantic comedy-heavy season, readers turned out for all of their favorites, whether it's one girl playing many roles or another sublimating her feelings in another language. Participants also looked to right the wrongs of the previous season by voting in Yatagarasu for its second half. Most reviews will continue into their second seasons with the exception of Mission: Yozakura Family . Episode reviews will bow out with episode 15.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were The Elusive Samurai , followed by Oshi no Ko Season 2, Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf , Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian , and My Deer Friend Nokotan . The Elusive Samurai and Oshi no Ko were neck-in-neck for most of the weekend.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis

• Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction

• That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

• MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season

• Tower of God Season 2



James Beckett

• NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Season 2

• The Elusive Samurai

• Quality Assurance in Another World

• Wistoria: Wand and Sword



Nicholas Dupree

• My Hero Academia Season 7

• Mayonaka Punch

• Senpai is an Otokonoko

• Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools



Jairus Taylor

• Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

• Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

• Narenare -Cheer for you!-



Rebecca Silverman

• YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master

• Twilight Out of Focus

• SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary

• Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You Season 3



Lauren Orsini

• Oshi no Ko Season 2



Steve Jones

• Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

• Shy Season 2



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

• Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!



MrAJCosplay

• Suicide Squad ISEKAI

• Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

• Pseudo Harem

