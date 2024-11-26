This Week in Anime
Chris and Lucas ponder how anime is rebooting old franchises like they're reheating turkey after Thanksgiving.
Lucas, Thanksgiving is right around the corner this week, meaning it's the perfect time to talk about one of the most consistently relevant subjects in anime: reheated leftovers.
Chris, please don't tell my family this, but I think I like the leftovers from the day after Thanksgiving more than the first version of that meal! When it comes to anime, though, I'm torn.
Like, is it cool that we've got a reason to talk about Cat's Eye in the year 2024? Yeah! But this latest onslaught of remakes feels forced and more than a little concerning, even though series that many would consider "remakes" are lauded as some of the best works in this art form.
It does let us reboot elements of that conversation, which will carry into this week, so at least we can confirm that the practice is economical.
Though I'm still prepared to die on the hill that this should have had a British cast for the dub!
In terms of planning our output, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that this topic is a bit of a reboot for TWIA. Steve and I discussed do-overs back at the beginning of the year, spurred by the frankly absurd announcement of a One Piece reboot while the original anime is still ongoing.
That conversation was more about reboots as they've been an element of anime production throughout history, though. Almost a year later, it feels like we're staring down the natural endgame of big production companies regularly returning to well-worn, uh, wells.
HOWEVER! The vibes are totally different with these new remakes. While those previous champions of the anime medium are the overt byproduct of the first attempts at adapting those stories happening too early, these remakes feel more like production companies scrounging for their best bet at high-performing content.
Now technically this is a new adaptation of the original Lucy Maud Montgomery novel, rather than a direct remake of the old anime, but still. Everyone knows why this title is noteworthy in this medium and why a new version might be appealing to producers.
That is one thing that sticks out about this recent round of revealed reboots: compared to past instances where it seemed like shows like Fullmetal Alchemist, Hellsing, and Yozakura Quartet were getting rebooted only a few years after their initial iterations, now we're getting a bunch of remakes of more classic series, such as Cats Eye.
Man, I know that theme song is iconic (and Ado is killin' it with that new version), but I can't help that it's been so thoroughly worn out for me thanks to people constantly picking it as a high-scoring metagame song when I'm in D4DJ multiplayer.
Maybe I'm being overly cynical, but this feels like the direct result of major production companies running out of popular anime to adapt, realizing that webcomics aren't going to be the source material cash cow they hoped for, and pivoting to previously successful/noteworthy series that they either already own or that they can easily acquire the rights to.
Am I being unfair in that hypothesis?
Never mind, don't answer that question.
Seeing as we are still getting webcomic adaptations alongside all those aforementioned light-novel projects, this spate of reheated classics points to something of cynicism within the industry itself, especially as there are more and more young anime fans out there who flat-out refuse to watch anything animated more than a decade ago, never mind stuff from the '70s and '80s, regardless of its storied status.
Sure, the kids have heard of Rose of Versailles, but they were never gonna be persuaded to watch it unless it was in a modern aspect ratio with shiny digital animation by MAPPA.
To your point about people, especially young ones, not wanting to watch "old" anime, I understand where they're coming from on some level. After all, licensors and rights holders have made it way too difficult to legally watch the most important shows to this medium's growth. However turns directly to the reader I promise whoever is reading this that you're not going to develop better and more informed opinions about this kind of art by only watching new and popular things.
Speaking of those shows, I do think it's kinda neat that so many of these forthcoming reboots swing more toward the shoujo side of things, which tends to be comparatively underserved. We've even got a new version of CLAMP's Magic Knight Rayearth coming soon too! But the flip side is these repeat representatives mean there might be less room for truly new shoujo anime adaptations.
Though, for my money, I'd rather anime studios take a chance on original works if they don't like their current adaptation prospects. I think 2022's Akiba Maid War is one of the most interesting anime to come out in recent memory, and original anime make up a shocking number of the most successful and celebrated works in this medium. Unless the remakes get weird with the project, I'd rather studios make something new any day of the week.
Letting fresh creators go buck-wild with IP might be the more artistically interesting path, but hardly any of these reboots are going to be DEVILMAN crybaby.
I don't think I'm asking too much in wanting anime remakes to be a thoughtful and informed iteration of what made the original work so compelling and putting the ideas that made it great in a context informed by the world today! We live in a post-Final Fantasy 7: Remake world! If you're not putting a new spin on a classic series in your remake, what are you even doing!?? Hell, even the Urusei Yatsura remake's first opening snuck in a cheeky reference to dating apps and a lot of the related media the original work inspired!
Your invocation of Final Fantasy VII Remake does bring up comparisons with anime's video game cousins, themselves contending with wave after wave of rehashes. I got to thinking about this because I'm a huge Metroid fan, and this weekend I started a fresh series playthrough. But I didn't start with the NES original, but with Zero Mission, the GBA remake!
Does that make me part of the same problem as those kids I mentioned who won't watch the old Rose of Versailles?
I could make an argument that video games are a different enough medium with their own issues around preservation that make this an "apples to oranges" comparison, but you're right, lol. I'm being a basic bish by checking out this version of DQ3 instead of a fairly readily accessible previous iteration of the game. While there's still a lot of history and insight to be gained from this version of the game (and some new additions!) I'm not going to speak too authoritatively on Dragon Quest 3 or the broader franchise until I've checked out more of this historic franchise.
Though, hey, if they want to rerelease the old Rayearth Saturn game, there's precedent for that, too, with stuff like the upcoming Lunar remaster.
And maybe this is me getting pearl clutch-y, but I do worry that all of these anime remakes are setting a precedent that the only classic anime worth watching are the ones being remade today. This is not accurate, and, as a rule, people shouldn't let corporations decide on what is good/worthwhile and what isn't, but other great anime from 30+ years ago aren't about to get fresh ad campaigns, and I can't blame people for coming to such a conclusion.
When you're done reading this, go check out some old shit, gang! You may not even know what you're missing or, more importantly, what they've taken from us!
