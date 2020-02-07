Inaba: Platinum Games Has Interest in Self-Publishing Bayonetta Game Series

Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba mentioned in an interview with IGN Japan published on Tuesday that the company is interested in self-publishing the Bayonetta series of games, but noted that it is purely a desire, and not a statement on whether or not the company could actually do it. He added that Nintendo and Sega currently both own half of the intellectual property rights for the series, and that if Platinum Games were to self-publish Bayonetta through crowdfunding, it would require a high amount of money compared to the company's recently-launched Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered game.

Platinum Games and Sega released the first Bayonetta action game about a shape-shifting, fighting witch on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in October 2009, and then in North America in January 2010. Platinum Games and Sega released Bayonetta 2 for the Wii U in October 2014. Sega published Bayonetta for the PC in April 2017, and it released Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 for the Nintendo Switch in February 2018. Sega will publish Bayonetta and Platinum Games ' Vanquish games together in a 10th anniversary bundle physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 18.

Bayonetta 3 is in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

Source: IGN Japan (Daniel Robson, Esra Krabbe) via Hachima Kikō