Blue Box TV Anime Unveils New Key Visual

The staff for the television anime of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga unveiled during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday a new key visual:

The staff also streamed a trailer during the panel.

Image via Blue Box anime's Twitter account ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in October on the TBS channel and its affiliates in Japan. Netflix will stream the anime this year.

Yuichiro Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) is directing the anime, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) is designing the characters. Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of planning and production.

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on June 4. Viz Media published the manga's 11th volume physically on Tuesday.

