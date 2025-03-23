My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 to Premiere in July

Aniplex 's AnimeJapan 2025 stage event for the My Dress-Up Darling radio program announced on Sunday that the second anime season based on Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga will premiere in July. The event also debuted a "Memories" promotional video and an illustration to commemorate the news:

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in Japan on October 8.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on November 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's 12th volume in English on October 22. The manga switched to a monthly serialization for its current "Tenmei" (Mandate of Heaven) arc on September 15, 2023. The manga's "Tenmei" arc had launched with the 86th chapter that debuted on January 6, 2023.