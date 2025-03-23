News
My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 to Premiere in July
posted on by Egan Loo
Aniplex's AnimeJapan 2025 stage event for the My Dress-Up Darling radio program announced on Sunday that the second anime season based on Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) manga will premiere in July. The event also debuted a "Memories" promotional video and an illustration to commemorate the news:
⊹˚.┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈— TVアニメ『その着せ替え人形は恋をする』 (@kisekoi_anime) March 23, 2025
⠀⠀⠀⠀Season 2
25年7月放送決定記念
⠀⠀⠀イラスト到着
┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈‧⁺ ⊹˚.
7月放送決定を記念した、
2人の描き下ろしイラスト公開！
TVアニメ『その着せ替え人形は恋をする』
Season 1┊ 4/11より順次再放送
Season 2┊25年7月放送開始#着せ恋 #AJ2025 pic.twitter.com/1vopV60yxv
The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in Japan on October 8.
Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay.
The manga launched in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on November 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's 12th volume in English on October 22. The manga switched to a monthly serialization for its current "Tenmei" (Mandate of Heaven) arc on September 15, 2023. The manga's "Tenmei" arc had launched with the 86th chapter that debuted on January 6, 2023.
Source: Aniplex's AnimeJapan 2025 stage event for My Dress-Up Darling radio program