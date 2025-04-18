ABC TV Reveals New 'ANiMiDNiGHT!!!' Programming Block for Sunday Nights

Asahi Broadcasting (ABC) revealed the name for its new programming block on Friday, "ANiMiDNiGHT!!!" ABC TV had revealed the new programming block in March but without a name, as it solicited the public for suggestions for a name. Runners-up submissions included "Animazing SUN!!," "Anime Hajime," and "Night in Anime."

The block debuted in April with the Food for the Soul anime.

The broadcaster is now hosting a contest for the logo design for the programming block. The winner will receive an Amazon gift card, and membership subscriptions to CLIP STUDIO PAINT Pro and ibisPaint.

ABC TV airs the popular "ANiMAZiNG!!!" anime programing block on Saturday nights at 26:00 (effectively Sunday mornings at 2:00 a.m.). The new "ANiMiDNiGHT!!!" is a pun on the words "midnight" but also the phrase "Anime Minaito" ("you have to watch anime").

Asahi Broadcasting (ABC) launched the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block in October 2020 with the Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- television anime. The programming block has also aired such anime as Sk8 the Infinity , Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie , Tonari no Yōkai-san , and Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS- . The programming block is currently airing the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! anime.

Sources: ANiMAZiNG!!!'s X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie