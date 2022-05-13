Evangelion Collab With PUPG Mobile Starts on May 14

Collab includes Shinji Ikari skin, "Core Circle" survival battle mode against 6th Angel

An Evangelion collaboration with PUBG Mobile will launch globally on May 14, giving players the opportunity to purchase a Shinji Ikari plugsuit skin for their characters. The game's Japanese Twitter account previewed the skin below:

In addition, a "Core Circle" survival battle mode featuring Unit-01 and the 6th Angel will launch on the Erangel map on May 19. Players must survive the Angel's assault for a certain amount of time until the Unit-01 deploys and defeats the enemy.

The game previewed the collab in its May patch notes video (starting from 4:39):

The online multiplayer battle royale game has collaborated with numerous video game and anime franchises in recent years, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Sakura Wars .

[Via Minna no Eva Fan blog]