Cosplayer Enako Tackles Rumiko Takahashi Heroines In Photo Collection
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Enako portrays 10 characters from Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Ranma ½, Inuyasha in September 6 book
Cosplayer and Cool Japan ambassador Enako will take on the guise of beloved Rumiko Takahashi characters in an upcoming photo collection book. Enako will portray a curated selection of 10 characters from Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Ranma ½, and InuYasha. The book also features original illustrations by Takahashi showing original characters in cosplay.
Shogakukan will publish the tentatively titled "Enako x Rumic World Collab Cosplay Shashinshū" (Enako x Rumic World Collab Cosplay Photo Collection) in Japan on September 6. Animate, GAMERS, Toranoana, and Melon Books will offer exclusive bonus postcards. Rakuten Books and 7-Net will also offer limited-edition covers in addition to the regular edition.
Source: Comic Natalie