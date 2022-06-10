×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Cosplayer Enako Tackles Rumiko Takahashi Heroines In Photo Collection

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Enako portrays 10 characters from Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Ranma ½, Inuyasha in September 6 book

Cosplayer and Cool Japan ambassador Enako will take on the guise of beloved Rumiko Takahashi characters in an upcoming photo collection book. Enako will portray a curated selection of 10 characters from Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Ranma ½, and InuYasha. The book also features original illustrations by Takahashi showing original characters in cosplay.

Shogakukan will publish the tentatively titled "Enako x Rumic World Collab Cosplay Shashinshū" (Enako x Rumic World Collab Cosplay Photo Collection) in Japan on September 6. Animate, GAMERS, Toranoana, and Melon Books will offer exclusive bonus postcards. Rakuten Books and 7-Net will also offer limited-edition covers in addition to the regular edition.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives