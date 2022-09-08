Cyberpunk 2077 Game Gets Update Linking to Edgerunners Anime

New quest line features weapon, cosmetics, linking stories

CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game launched an update on Tuesday adding a quest line, a weapon, and cosmetics from the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series by Studio Trigger .

You can obtain David Martinez's yellow jacket and the “Guts” shotgun by playing the Edgerunners -themed story quest. Writer Rafał Babraj explained that the stories of the game and anime are separate but linked, and that "V and David actually have a lot in common — what exactly that is, players and viewers will have to discover for themselves!"

According to Quest Director Paweł Sasko, the quest includes a clip from the anime, presented via the Braindance gameplay mechanic.

The update also includes bug fixes and quality of life improvements, such as cross-progression between platforms. You can read the full patch notes here.

The anime will premiere on September 13, with 10 30-minute episodes.

Hiroyuki Imaishi ( Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill , Promare ) is directing the anime at Trigger , while Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia , BNA: Brand New Animal ) is the character designer and animation director for the anime. The following are newly announced staff members: Hiromi Wakabayashi ( Kill la Kill , Promare ) as the creative director, Masahiko Otsuka ( Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’ ) and Yoshiki Usa ( SSSS.Gridman , SSSS.Dynazenon creative director) as the scriptwriters, Hiroyuki Kaneko as the assistant director, Yūto Kaneko and Yusuke Yoshigaki as assistant character designers, and Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill games) as music composer.

Rock band Franz Ferdinand 's song "This Fffire" will serve as the opening theme song.

Rafał Jaki is the showrunner, and is also executive producer alongside Dylan Thomas , Taiki Sakurai , and Yoshiki Usa . Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder are producers.

Netflix describes the anime:

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

CD Projekt describes the original game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

CD Projekt released the "open-world, action-adventure story" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020.

