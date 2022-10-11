Heritage Announces 1st Dragon Ball Showcase Auction

Heritage's 1st anime showcase auction runs from October 20 - November 17

Heritage Auctions announced on Monday that it will hold its first ever anime-specific showcase auction, focusing on the Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z TV anime, from October 20 to November 17. The auction will feature over 200 lots, including trading cards, production cels, and original printings of Weekly Shonen Jump issues.

Notable collector's items include copies of the highest-graded Viz Media Dragon Ball comic books in the CGC database, the Dragon Ball manga's debut Weekly Shonen Jump issue, and a set of seven rare promotional trading cards from the Saiyan Saga of the Dragon Ball Z Trading Card Game.

Heritage Auctions has held several animation auctions in the past representing numerous anime titles. The first Art of Anime and Everything Cool Auction in June 2021 sold more than US$2.1 million overall. The sale boasted sell-through rates of 100% by value and 99.8% by lots sold. It included 928 lots and was the first auction held by a major U.S. auction house to focus on anime art materials. The second auction in December broke a new record with US$2.6 million in bids. The third auction ran from September 23 to 26.

Heritage Auctions is the largest fine art and collectibles auction house founded in the United States, and the world's largest collectibles auctioneer. Heritage maintains offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Palm Beach, London, Paris, Geneva, Amsterdam, and Hong Kong.

