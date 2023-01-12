Interest
Jujutsu Kaisen Character Designer Tadashi Hiramatsu Draws Jacket Illustration For Megumi Ogata's 30th Anniversary Anisong Album
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Ogata covers songs from Evangelion: 3.0+1.0, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yū Yū Hakusho, more
Lantis will release the "AniMegu" anime cover song album on February 15 commemorating Megumi Ogata's 30th anniversary as a voice actress. Animator and character designer Tadashi Hiramatsu (Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuri!!! on Ice) drew the jacket illustration.
Their work on iconic anime properties links the two. Hiramatsu worked as an animator on the Evangelion series, and Ogata voiced protagonist Shinji Ikari. Hiramatsu also created the character designs for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, where Ogata played the role of Yūta Okkotsu.
The album features Ogata's musical take on the following six anime themes:
- The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace opening theme "Seija no Kousin" by Tatsuya Kitani
- Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time theme song "One Last Kiss" by Hikaru Utada
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ending theme "Sakayume" by King Gnu
- Akudama Drive ending theme "Ready" by Urashimasakatasen
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun opening theme "No.7" by Chibaku Shōnen Band
- Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files opening theme "Hohoemi no Bakudan" by Matsuko Mawatari
Ogata made her debut as Kurama in Yū Yū Hakusho and went on to play a variety of both male and female roles. Her other iconic roles include Haruka Tenou/Sailor Uranus (Sailor Moon series) and Yukito Tsukishiro/Yue (Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card). She also played Easley in The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace, Doctor in Akudama Drive, and Hanako-kun in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.
Source: Comic Natalie