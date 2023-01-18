Mikey's Email Address Hidden With Tokyo Revengers' Final Volume

Solve the puzzle to get a message from Mikey himself

©SCRAP ©和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会

published the 31st and final volume of'smanga on January 17. The first printing of the manga comes with an unusual leaflet: a puzzle that reveals Mikey's email address when you solve it.

Takemichi has left a message on the leaflet saying he's been handed a note telling him to email a specific address, but he needs help understanding it. You must follow the clues inside the leaflet and the manga volume to solve the puzzle. When you input the correct email address on the website written on the leaflet, you will receive a message from Mikey himself.

The puzzle is a promotion for a Tokyo Revengers escape room launching in Shibuya on January 24. The escape room puts you in the shoes of Takemichi, who goes back in time to 2005. In order to save Mikey and the others from death, you must solve puzzles within the time limit.

Tokyo Revengers ' main story ended in November, but the story is continuing in the form of spinoffs. Wakui will reveal a special arc for the manga around November 2023, and his Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga will serialize in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally and in omnibus volumes physically.

A television anime adaptation debuted on the MBS channel in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown sequel anime premiered on January 7 and is covering the manga's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc.