Oshi no Ko Anime Posts Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Staff explain why the first episode is 90 minutes long

The Oshi no Ko anime's official YouTube channel posted the first episode of its behind-the-scenes documentary on Wednesday. The first episode covers the pre-production, script (referred to as "scenario" in the video), character design, and concept art for the series. The documentary is available with English subtitles.

If you were curious why the first episode is 90 minutes long, the anime staff explain why here. To quote producer Shimpei Yamashita: "To begin with, we all are a big fan of the manga. We didn't want to cut any important scenes and dialogues just to make it fit the common anime format." Directorelaborated that they did not want to chop volume one into multiple episodes. It was agreed upon early on to make a longer episode that could be played as a TV special or in theaters.

The staff also explained that they received a lot of input from the manga's creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari , especially when it came to aspects like the character designs and background art. The creators provided extra context for many of the design choices in the original manga, such as why certain characters have stars in their eyes. For all the fans out there wondering what those stars signify, the anime staff chose not to explain for now.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) are directing the series at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) is handling the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.