Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Whether you're celebrating a white Christmas or not, it's time to enjoy some season's greetings from the anime and manga world.
Bono Bono
Christmas Eve
Curious George
Hisato Inoue (Sanrio)
Kei Kurata
今年のツリーは長男作JR九州通勤車両オーナメントつき😊 メリ～クリスマス🎄✨ pic.twitter.com/BXWccI86Do— 倉田けい (@kurata_kei) December 24, 2024
This year's tree ornaments were made by my eldest son and are JR Kyushu commuter rapid trains😊 Merry Christmas🎄✨
Miho Obana (Kodocha)
[Shōko Nakagawa actually drew this art of Mikako from Ai Yazawa's Neighborhood Story and Sana from Miho Obana's Kodocha. Obana noted that she looks up Yazawa as a mentor and often asked her for advice and had fun with her. Obana added that fans should check out this video of Nakagawa drawing more art inspired by Ribon magazine's manga from the 1990s:]
Miho Sakurazaka
ハッピーメリークリスマス〜✨️— 桜坂美穂(みーちゃん) (@mihosakurazaka) December 24, 2024
頭に付けるのは苦手みたいだったので、首周りのだけにしました(◍ ´꒳' ◍)
2匹ともかぁいい✨️#クリスマス #クリスマスイブ #ねこ #サンタさん pic.twitter.com/QnvphunKde
Happy Merry Christmas~✨️
He didn't seem to like wearing it on his head, so put it around his neck. ( ◍ ´꒳' ◍ )
They're both so cute✨️
Monthly Shōnen Champion Editors
クリスマスイブも...ラーメン🍜— 月刊少年チャンピオン編集部 (@MonthlyChampion) December 24, 2024
ALL新作エピソード！
ラーメン大好き小泉さん12巻発売中です♪https://t.co/lJOPohODqI#クリスマスイブ #ラーメン大好き小泉さん pic.twitter.com/7WivVQKFVM
Even on Christmas Eve... Ramen 🍜
ALL new chapters!
Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles Volume 12 is now on sale ♪
https://akitashoten.co.jp/comics/4253297161
Nights with a Cat
Pururun! Shizuku-chan
Takeshi Okano (Tōsōchū: The Great Mission, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube)
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!