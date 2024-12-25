×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Kodocha, Nights with a Cat, Tōsōchū: The Great Mission, Miho Sakurazaka, and more!

Whether you're celebrating a white Christmas or not, it's time to enjoy some season's greetings from the anime and manga world.

Bono Bono

bonobono_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©いがらしみきお／竹書房・フジテレビ・エイケン

Christmas Eve

Curious George

curious_george_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved. Curious George and related characters, created by Margret and H. A. Rey, are copyrighted and registered by HarperCollins Publishers L.L.C. and used under license. All rights reserved.

Hisato Inoue (Sanrio)

histao_inoue_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
© 井上・ヒサト

Kei Kurata

This year's tree ornaments were made by my eldest son and are JR Kyushu commuter rapid trains😊 Merry Christmas🎄✨

Miho Obana (Kodocha)

miho_obana_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©小花美穂

[Shōko Nakagawa actually drew this art of Mikako from Ai Yazawa's Neighborhood Story and Sana from Miho Obana's Kodocha. Obana noted that she looks up Yazawa as a mentor and often asked her for advice and had fun with her. Obana added that fans should check out this video of Nakagawa drawing more art inspired by Ribon magazine's manga from the 1990s:]

Miho Sakurazaka

Happy Merry Christmas~✨️

He didn't seem to like wearing it on his head, so put it around his neck. ( ◍ ´꒳' ◍ )

They're both so cute✨️

Monthly Shōnen Champion Editors

Even on Christmas Eve... Ramen 🍜

ALL new chapters!
Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles Volume 12 is now on sale ♪

https://akitashoten.co.jp/comics/4253297161

Nights with a Cat

night_with_a_cat_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©キュルZ・KADOKAWA／夜は猫といつしよ

Pururun! Shizuku-chan

purunpurun_shizuku-chan_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©Q-LiA

Takeshi Okano (Tōsōchū: The Great Mission, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube)

takeshi_okano_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©岡野剛

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part III
discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives