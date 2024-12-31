Voice Actors Yumi Uchiyama & Yūsuke Kobayashi Announce Marriage

Image via x.com ©内山夕実 Image via x.com ©小林裕介

Voice Actors Yumi Uchiyama and Yūsuke Kobayashi announced their marriage to each other on their respective X (formerly Twitter ) accounts on December 31, New Year's Eve:

This year, I have been blessed with many wonderful connections and have received a lot of support from everyone✨



Thank you so much☺️

And, although this is a personal matter, I have an announcement to make to everyone.

To everyone who always supports me, and to my colleagues,

I would like to announce I, Yumi Uchiyama , have married voice actor Yūsuke Kobayashi .

We will continue to support each other and work even harder, never forgetting our gratitude.

Thank you for your continued support.

And now, an announcement to everyone.

To everyone who always supports me, and to my colleagues,

I, Yūsuke Kobayashi , would like to announce that I have married voice actor Yumi Uchiyama .

I will continue to work hard, with gratitude in my heart for all those who have supported me until now.

Thank you for your continued support and encouragement.

As of press time, Uchiyama and Kobayashi have received over 3,000 comments combined. Notably, voice actor Yūki Kaji congratulated the couple and noted the two went to the same voice acting school.

小林くん！

ご結婚おめでとう🎉

お相手が同じ養成所で育った10代からの同期、

内山さんと知って、とても感慨深いです。

本当に嬉しい！！

末永くお幸せに🕊️ — 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) December 31, 2024

Kobayashi-kun!

Congratulations on your marriage🎉

You and your partner are classmates from the same voice acting school from when you were teens.

I was deeply moved when I met Uchiyama-san.

I'm so happy!!

Wishing you a long and happy life together.🕊️

Uchiyama has also appeared in Fire Force as Arrow, The irregular at magic high school as Erika Chiba, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as Rudeus Greyrat, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.

Kobayashi has also appeared in Dr. Stone as Senkū Ishigami, Fire Force as Arthur Boyle, Go, Go, Loser Ranger! as Fighter D, among others. His agency lists his full résumé.

Uchiyama and Kobayashi voiced Candice Catnipp and Royd Lloyd, respectively, in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War .

Update: Kobayashi also portrays the main character Subaru Natsuki in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , and Uchiyama portrays the prominent supporting character Puck. Thanks, WANNFH.