Universal Studios Hollywood Start Ticket Sales for One Piece & Jujutsu Kaisen Event

Universal Fan Fest Nights also feature Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons this spring

Image courtesy of Universal Studios ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation ©Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

The Universal Studios Hollywood theme park announced that tickets for its Universal Fan Fest Nights event have gone on sale on Wednesday. The event will run on select nights between April 25 and May 18.

Tickets for "UNIVERSAL FAN FEST NIGHTS" are now on sale!

This event will be held at Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) starting April 25th to May18th on select nights.



Check out the special website for more information!https://t.co/1uMY6bi12G#OP_globalinfo#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/dfUhjgwzWs — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) January 30, 2025

We're coming to Hollywood! See us on the big screen in Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed. Get your tickets NOW for the all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood (@unistudios). Select nights April 25 - May 18, 2025.



🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/W0G4EvuO2s pic.twitter.com/Dq0UmhYLJy — JUJUTSU KAISEN EN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) January 30, 2025

According to the park, the event will “transport fans and guests into immersive in-world experiences. […] Guests can tap into their inner fandom to join forces with their favorite characters while sharing their enthusiasm with like-minded fans as they engage in cosplay ” in the One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed, Star Trek: Red Alert, Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley, and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep attractions.

One Piece fans “will meet Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew, like Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. Capture all the fun with interactive photo opportunities and join the ranks of the most wanted pirates with the help of sketch artists” in the One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering area. In turn, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will enjoy a film-based experience of the anime series in the Jujutsu Kaisen : Hunger of the Cursed area.

Image courtesy of Universal Studios ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation Image courtesy of Universal Studios ©Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Along with the attractions, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen fans can enjoy themed dishes made by Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Chef Julia Thrash, as well as merchandise such as collectibles, apparel, drinkware, and accessories. A report by Jacki Jing previews the food and merchandise:

Universal Fan Fest Nights will run on April 25 to 27, May 2 to 4, May 9 to 11, and May 16 to 18. Tickets are available on the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Prices range from US$74 to US$373. Early access tickets for the event are available for an additional US$20.