Dress Up Like a Dragon in the Among Us Game's New Collaboration
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The popular social deduction game Among Us announced a collaboration with the long-running Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) video game series on Tuesday. The collaboration ends on June 24. Innersloth's YouTube channel also streamed a short video featuring the series' mainstay karaoke song "Baka Mitai" ("I'm Been a Fool") as sung by main character Kazuma Kiryu (voiced by Takaya Kuroda) as an Among Us crewmate. The video even features a one-eyed variation of the dog that Kiryu cries over in the original song.
🐉 Among Us x Like a Dragon 🐉— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 25, 2025
embody the Essence of Crewmate with criminally cool skins, pets, and more in the NEW Kamurocho Cosmicube. get it before it ends on June 23rd!
DA ME DA NE DA ME YOOO DA ME NA NO YO 🎵🎤 pic.twitter.com/mo00RkD5cg
Among Usと『龍が如く』のコラボレーションが決定！！— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) March 25, 2025
Amoung Us内にコラボスキンアイテムが登場します
”春日一番”、”桐生一馬”、”真島吾朗”デザインをはじめ、”ナンシー”まで、今回のコラボのための特別なデザインで勢揃い！
✅コラボレーション期間は日本時間3月26日未明～6月24日までの予定です pic.twitter.com/VYKuEtruXB
A collaboration between Among Us and Like a Dragon has been confirmed!
Collaboration skin items will appear in Amoung Us
Ichiban Kasuga, Kazuma Kiryu, Gorou Majima, and even Nancy are all here, all in special designs made for this collaboration!
✅The collaboration period is scheduled to take place between from the early hours of March 26 to June 24, Japan time.
According to the Among Us game's website, the collaboration features several Like a Dragon player cosmetic items in the “Kamurocho Cosmicube”. The “Kamurocho Cosmicube” is available for 110 Stars until June 23, and includes:
- Kasuga Ichiban's Hair Hat
- Kasuga Ichiban's Suit Skin
- Kasuga Ichiban Tropical Mode Skin
- Kazuma Kiryu's Hair Hat
- Kazuma Kiryu's Suit Skin
- Goro Majima's Hair Hat
- Goro Majima's Eyepatch Visor
- Goro Majima's Jacket Skin
- Majima Construction Helmet Hat
- 24-Hour Cinderella Bandana Hat
- 24-Hour Cinderella Suit Skin
- A Pirate in Hawaii Coat Skin
- Ono Michio's Hat
- Tianyou Zhao's Glasses Visor
- Tianyou Zhao's Jacket Skin
- Taiga Saejima's Jacket Skin
- Shun Akiyama's Jacket Skin
- Nancy Pet
- DRAG-ON Racer Pet
- Hero of Yokohama Nameplate
- The Mad Dog of Shimano Nameplate
- Welcome to Kamurocho Nameplate
- Neon Sotenbori Nameplate
- Yokohama Nights Nameplate
- The Dragon of Dojima Nameplate
The Like a Dragon collaboration is part of Among Us' latest update, 16.0.0. The update also includes an overhaul to the matchmaking system, a new interface for finding games, new options for lobby creation, an update to the “join game” screen, and a change in version naming. Among Us is available on mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via the Steam, itch.io, and the Epic Games Store.
Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii) game launched worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on February 21, one week earlier than its originally planned release date of February 28.
The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryū ga Gotoku 8) adventure role-playing game launched in January 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam. The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise.
Sources: Among Us game's website (link 2) and X/Twitter account, Like a Dragon franchise's X/Twitter account, Innersloth's YouTube channel