Dress Up Like a Dragon in the Among Us Game's New Collaboration

Suss out impostors dressed as your favorite Yakuza/Like a Dragon characters

The popular social deduction game Among Us announced a collaboration with the long-running Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) video game series on Tuesday. The collaboration ends on June 24. Innersloth's YouTube channel also streamed a short video featuring the series' mainstay karaoke song "Baka Mitai" ("I'm Been a Fool") as sung by main character Kazuma Kiryu (voiced by Takaya Kuroda ) as an Among Us crewmate. The video even features a one-eyed variation of the dog that Kiryu cries over in the original song.

Image via Ryu ga Gotoku's X/Twitter account © 2015-2024, Innersloth LLC

According to the Among Us game's website, the collaboration features several Like a Dragon player cosmetic items in the “Kamurocho Cosmicube”. The “Kamurocho Cosmicube” is available for 110 Stars until June 23, and includes:

Kasuga Ichiban's Hair Hat

Kasuga Ichiban's Suit Skin

Kasuga Ichiban Tropical Mode Skin

Kazuma Kiryu's Hair Hat

Kazuma Kiryu's Suit Skin

Goro Majima's Hair Hat

Goro Majima's Eyepatch Visor

Goro Majima's Jacket Skin

Majima Construction Helmet Hat

24-Hour Cinderella Bandana Hat

24-Hour Cinderella Suit Skin

A Pirate in Hawaii Coat Skin

Ono Michio's Hat

Tianyou Zhao's Glasses Visor

Tianyou Zhao's Jacket Skin

Taiga Saejima's Jacket Skin

Shun Akiyama's Jacket Skin

Nancy Pet

DRAG-ON Racer Pet

Hero of Yokohama Nameplate

The Mad Dog of Shimano Nameplate

Welcome to Kamurocho Nameplate

Neon Sotenbori Nameplate

Yokohama Nights Nameplate

The Dragon of Dojima Nameplate

The Like a Dragon collaboration is part of Among Us' latest update, 16.0.0. The update also includes an overhaul to the matchmaking system, a new interface for finding games, new options for lobby creation, an update to the “join game” screen, and a change in version naming. Among Us is available on mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation , and PC via the Steam , itch.io, and the Epic Games Store.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) game launched worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on February 21, one week earlier than its originally planned release date of February 28.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched in January 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise .