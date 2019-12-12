Jump Force Game's Video Previews Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Trafalgar Law

Trailer teases that "the battle continues in 2020"

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming a DLC character trailer on Thursday for its Jump Force crossover fighting game. The video previews Bleach 's Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez and One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, who will both launch in the game on December 17. Character Pass owners will have early access to the new characters on Friday. The trailer ends with the teaser message "The battle continues in 2020."



Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter x Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ).

The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's Character Pass allows players to access all nine DLC characters.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

