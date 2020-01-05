Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Anime's New Video Previews Opening Animated Sequence

4 more cast members also revealed for series premiering on Sunday

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video previews 50 seconds of the opening theme animated sequence, featuring the opening theme song "Easy Breezy" by female rap duo chelmico. The rest of the video is the same English-subtitled video the official website streamed last month.

The website also revealed more cast members for the anime on December 20:

Yuuki Ono as Robot Club Ono

as Robot Club Ono Yūsuke Kobayashi as Robot Club Kobayashi

as Robot Club Kobayashi Ryūnosuke Watanuki as Robot Club Gotō

as Robot Club Gotō Shiori Izawa as Robot Club Seki

The four cast members will voice characters of the robot research club. In the anime, the club members will request the Eizouken members to create a promotional anime for their club for the school's culture festival.

The series will premiere on NHK General on January 5 at 24:10 (effectively, January 6 at 12:10 a.m.) In addition to airing on NHK , the anime is exclusively streaming in Japan on the FOD service, starting on January 5 at 26:00 (effectively, January 6 at 2:00 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The anime stars:

The manga follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

Masaaki Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , The Tatami Galaxy , Night is Short, Walk On Girl ) is directing the anime at his Science SARU studio. Yuasa is also supervising the series scripts. Naoyuki Asano ( Saint Young Men , Mr. Osomatsu ) is designing the characters, and Oorutaichi ( Kick-Heart , Lu over the wall ) is composing the music. Ōwara is drawing the ending animation for the anime. The masked rock band Kami-sama, Boku wa Kizuite Shimatta will perform the ending theme song "Namae no Nai Ao" (A Nameless Blue).

Ōwara launched Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! in Shogakukan 's Gekkan! Spirits magazine in 2016. The manga was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018, and it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017. The manga is also inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open in summer 2020.