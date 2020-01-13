My Hero One's Justice 2 Game's Video Previews Deku, Overhaul Fight

Sequel game launches in Japan on March 12, in Americas on March 13

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming a new gameplay trailer for the My Hero One's Justice 2 ( My Hero Academia : One's Justice 2 ) game on Monday. The video previews a battle between Deku and Overhaul.

The game will launch in Japan for PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on March 12. The game will only be available digitally for Xbox One in Japan. The game will then launch for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas on March 13.

People who pre-order the game will get Nomu as a playable character plus two other playable characters as an early unlock. The game's collector's edition will include a 20cm LED figurine of Deku, a steelbook, a collector's box, a shikishi board, and keychain game badges of Deku and Overhaul.

Playable characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead), Twice, Mr. Compress, and Fat Gum.

The game will also feature new stages and stories from the anime. The game will also include a new "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The first game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.