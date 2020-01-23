Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2's Teaser Reveals New Cast Member, Summer Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yoshiyuki Nishi 's Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation manga posted a teaser promotional video and a teaser visual for the second anime season on Thursday. The video reveals that Shinya Takahashi is joining the cast as Hanao Ebisu, a judge and Goryō's loyal assistant ever since he was rescued by Goryō.





The video also confirms the returning cast and returning staff:

Yūsuke Kobayashi will voice Daranimaru Goryō, the new rival.

The anime's first season premiered last August. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Nishi's original Muhyo to Roji no Mahōritsu Sōdan Jimusho ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) manga centers on Toru Muhyo, a prodigy and expert on magic law, and his assistant Jiro Kusano. The pair investigate supernatural incidents and dole out justice. The manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2004 to 2008. Shueisha published 18 compiled book volumes and 10 trade paperback (bunko) volumes for the series. Viz Media released all 18 volumes of the manga physically and digitally in North America.

Nishi launched the Muhyo to Roji no Mahōritsu Sōdan Jimusho : Mazoku Magushi-hen (Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation: Magical Genus Magic Tool Master Chapter) sequel manga on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in March 2018, and ended the series in March. The manga follows Muhyo and his friends after they have grown a little after the conclusion of the first series. The second and final volume shipped on April 4.

Source: Comic Natalie