Kemono Jihen TV Anime Unveils Visual, Main Staff

The April issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed a teaser visual and the main staff for the television anime adaptation of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga on Wednesday. An official website for the anime also opened on Wednesday.

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) is designing the characters.

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's tenth volume shipped on Wednesday .