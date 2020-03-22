22/7 Franchise Reveals New 3-Member Rival Unit 'ChouChou'

The " Aniplex 48-hour TV" livestream on the AbemaTV streaming service announced on Sunday a new "rival unit" for the 22/7 idol franchise.

The unit is named ChouChou (pronounced "Shushu") and stars: (from left to right, name romanizations not official)

Nanami Atsugi as Nana Kikujima

as Nana Kikujima Mayu Yoshioka as Kaoriko Marunouchi

as Kaoriko Marunouchi Yūki Wakai as Miko Fumino

The anime premiered on January 11. Aniplex of America is streaming the show as it airs in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime then debuted on Crunchyroll on February 10.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world.

Takao Abo ( The Rising of The Shield Hero , Norn9 ) is directing the series at A-1 Pictures . Chiaki Nagai ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Utano☆Princesama Legend Star ) and Reiji Miyajima ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Mononote - Edo Shinobi Kagyō manga) are in charge of series scripts. Majiro ( Macross Delta , Barakamon ) is handling the animation character designs and serving as chief animation director. Akira Takata ( Durarara!! , After the Rain ) and Satomi Tamura ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ) are also chief animation directors.

The 22/7 idol group performs the anime's opening theme song "Muzui" (Difficult) and ending theme song "Sora no Emerald" (Emerald of the Sky).

The series will have 12 episodes plus a 13th "extra episode" titled "8+3=?" featuring all 11 main cast members, including Moe Suzuhana as Mikami Kamiki, Urara Takatsuji as Yūki Tōjō, and Aina Takeda as Tsubomi Hiiragi.

Mei Hanakawa played the character Nicole Saitō for the project earlier, but she announced in December that she is leaving the idol group for health reasons. Uta Kawase is the new voice for the character. Idol group members Mizuha Kuraoka and Urara Takatsuji are both also taking a hiatus from the group for health reasons.