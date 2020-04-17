Senryu Girl Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast for the television anime adaptation of Masakuni Igarashi 's Senryū Shōjo ( Senryū Girl ) manga on Thursday. The company also streamed an English dub video clip:

The English cast includes:

The cast also includes Brooklyn Metzler , Bryson Baugus , Courtland Johnson , Elissa Cuellar , Joe Daniels , Kara Greenberg , Mai Le , Mike Haimoto , Scott Gibbs , and Skyler Sinclair . John Swasey is the English dub 's director, Marta Bechtol is the ADR script writer, Bryan Leach is in charge of the English mix, and Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.

Sentai Filmworks ' Blu-ray Disc release, which includes the series' English dub , will ship on May 19.

The anime premiered last April. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

At first glance Yukishiro Nanako seems like a normal high school girl, but she has a notable eccentricity: instead of speaking, she communicates only through written senryu poetry! This means she expresses herself only in 5-7-5 syllables. To most this might seem like an inconvenience, but for Nanako and her ex-delinquent bestie, Busujima Eiji, it adds to the experience of their high school lives as they run the Literature Club.

Igarashi's Senryū Shōjo manga will end in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on April 22. The manga's 12th compiled book volume revealed in February that the 13th volume will be the last. The 13th volume will ship on June 17.

Source: Sentai Filmworks