Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime Season 5's Return Teased in New Video

Scenes from future episodes, new characters previewed before July 3 return

The official website for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate , the fifth season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime, began streaming a new promotional video on Tuesday to promote the July 3 return of the season. The video features future scenes from after the three episodes that have already aired, as well as characters who are new to the anime.

The season will restart its broadcast from episode 1 on July 3. The anime had delayed episode 4 "until July or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Tokyo MX and BS11 channels have been showing reruns of episodes of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate for now.

The show was first delayed in mid-April. The anime premiered on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

With his father's recommendation, he decides to enroll into “Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute”, a school for the most elites of the culinary world. During his time there, he has grown so much as a chef through studying hard with friends and competing against rivals in shokugeki battles. Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council. In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame. However, there's been a change to this year's system and themes are all out of ordinary! There's spark in the air as the new rivals appears from the shadow! Where will the “BLUE” lead them!? The shokugeki to determine the new bearers of culinary world is about to begin!

nano.RIPE (ending themes for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime's second through fourth seasons) is performing the opening theme song "Last Chapter," and voice actress and singer Mai Fuchigami ( Planet With , Outbreak Company ) is performing the ending theme song "Crossing Road."

The fifth season is titled Shokugeki no Sōma : Gō no Sara (Strong Plate, a pun on "Go" meaning "five") in Japanese.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's manga, premiered on October 11, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yoshitomo Yonetani returned to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa also returned to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya returned as character designer.