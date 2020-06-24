Netflix Streams Studio Ghibli Films in Canada

The official Twitter account for Netflix Canada announced on Monday that the service will begin streaming 20 Studio Ghibli films in Canada on Thursday. In addition, Netflix will begin streaming The Wind Rises film in Canada on August 1.

From June 25, 20 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming to Netflix in Canada. We're proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike.(@ Netflix _CA)June 24

The following films will begin streaming on Thursday.