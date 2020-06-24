News
Netflix Streams Studio Ghibli Films in Canada
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Netflix Canada announced on Monday that the service will begin streaming 20 Studio Ghibli films in Canada on Thursday. In addition, Netflix will begin streaming The Wind Rises film in Canada on August 1.
From June 25, 20 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming to Netflix in Canada. We're proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike.(@Netflix_CA)June 24
The following films will begin streaming on Thursday.
- Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
- Castle in the Sky
- My Neighbor Totoro
- Kiki's Delivery Service
- Only Yesterday
- Porco Rosso
- Ocean Waves
- Pom Poko
- Whisper of the Heart
- Princess Mononoke
- My Neighbors the Yamadas
- Spirited Away
- The Cat Returns
- Howl's Moving Castle
- Tales from Earthsea
- Ponyo
- The Secret World of Arrietty
- From Up On Poppy Hill
- The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
- When Marnie Was There
Netflix, in a partnership with Wild Bunch International, began streaming the 21 Studio Ghibli films worldwide except for the United States, Canada, and Japan in February, March, and April. The films feature subtitles in 28 languages and dubbed versions in "up to" 20 languages.
HBO Max began streaming the "entire Studio Ghibli film library" of 21 feature films at its launch on May 27. GKIDS also released 21 Studio Ghibli films for for digital download-to-own in the U.S. and Canada last December on digital transaction platforms including Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play, Sony, Microsoft, and FandangoNOW.
GKIDS has released the films on home video in North America. The distributor also regularly screens the films theatrically in North America, and Fathom Events began holding an annual "Studio Ghibli Fest" series of screenings in 2017.
Thanks to Jesse Betteridge for the news tip.
Source: Netflix Canada's Twitter account via I Miss Bionix