Netflix Streams Studio Ghibli Films in Canada

posted on by Alex Mateo
20 films debut on service on Thursday; The Wind Rises film debuts on August 1

The official Twitter account for Netflix Canada announced on Monday that the service will begin streaming 20 Studio Ghibli films in Canada on Thursday. In addition, Netflix will begin streaming The Wind Rises film in Canada on August 1.

The following films will begin streaming on Thursday.

