Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls Smartphone Game Ends Service on September 9

iOS, Android game launched in Canada in September 2019

Konami revealed on Wednesday that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls ( Akumajō Dracula Grimoire of Souls ), a smartphone game in the Castlevania series, is ending service on September 9. The game has halted sales of the in-game Gem currency.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Canada in September 2019. There was a closed beta in Japan in 2018.

The game allows solo play but also allows cooperative play between up to four players.

The game's story is set in a future where Dracula seems to have been completely destroyed, and peace is almost upon the land. But Genya Arikado receives a letter that tells of an end to this new peace. It reads, "The Grimoire is loose. Dracula will be resurrected." In order to find out the meaning to these words, Genya sets out to meet the letter's sender. The story focuses on Genya Arikado and his assistant Lucy, but familiar Castlevania characters such as Alucard, Simon, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria, and Soma Cruz also make appearances.

