Mari Okada's Live-Action O Maidens in Your Savage Season Show Reveals Cast, Staff, September 8 Debut

The official website for the live-action series of Mari Okada and Nao Emoto 's O Maidens in Your Savage Season ( Araburu Kisetsu no Otome-domo yo ) manga revealed the cast, staff, and September 8 premiere date for the show on Thursday.

The cast includes:

Anna Yamada (top row left in image above) as Kazusa Onodera, a member of the literature club prone to flights of fancy

Tina Tamashiro (top row right) as Niina Sugawara, a beautiful and mysterious girl who is mature for her age

Mayū Yokota (bottom row left) as Rika Sonezaki, the president of the literature club

Mei Hata (bottom row center) as Momoko Sudō, a literature club member and Kazusa's best friend

Shuri Tanaka (bottom row right) as Hitoha Hongō, a literature club member who is penning her own novel

Mai Sakai, Aya Igashi, and Keita Mizunami are directing the series, while Okada, the original manga's writer, is penning the scripts herself, as she did for the manga's television anime adaptation. The series will premiere on MBS and TBS on September 8.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The girls in a high school literature club do a little icebreaker to get to know each other: answering the question, "What's one thing you want to do before you die?" One of the girls blurts out, "Sex." Little do they know, the whirlwind unleashed by that word pushes each of these girls, with different backgrounds and personalities, onto their own clumsy, funny, painful, and emotional paths toward adulthood.

Okada and Emoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2016, and ended it last September. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume last October. The volume included an extra epilogue chapter. The title is the manga series debut of screenwriter Okada. The manga will have two new side-story chapters that will debut in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August and September.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE , and it also streamed an English-dubbed version last December. Okada also supervised the scripts for the anime.

Okada has written and overseen scripts for such anime as Toradora! , A Lull in the Sea , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Kiznaiver , and Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan television anime. She made her directorial debut with her Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms anime film, and most recently penned the scripts to the films Her Blue Sky and A Whisker Away .

Emoto serialized her Forget Me Not romance manga, inspired by Mag Hsu 's original Taiwanese novel Mǎzimen , from 2013 to 2016. Kodansha Comics also publishes Forget Me Not in English.