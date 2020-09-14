Funimation to Stream Irregular at Magic High School Anime's 2nd Season

Anime's subtitled trailer reveals October 3 premiere

Funimation announced on Monday that it will exclusively stream The Irregular at Magic High School : Visitor Arc ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Raihōsha-hen ), the second season of The Irregular at Magic High School television anime, from Aniplex of America in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. The anime will also be available in Australia and New Zealand through AnimeLab . Aniplex of America began streaming an English-subtitled trailer, and the video reveals that the anime will begin streaming on October 3.

The season will premiere on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m.) both on television and on the Abema and d Anime Store services. Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , MBS , TV Aichi , AT-X , and other channels will carry the season.

The series was delayed from July to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime adapts the arc of the same name from Tsutomu Satou 's original light novel series.

Returning cast members include Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, and Yōko Hikasa as Angelina Kudō Shields.

Risako Yoshida ( The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars ) is directing the season at 8-Bit . Original character designer Kana Ishida is credited as the character designer, and Taku Iwasaki is returning to compose the music.

Singer ASCA contributes the opening theme song "Howling" (heard in the video above), while Miki Satō is making her debut on a major label with the ending theme song "Na mo Nai Hana" (The Nameless Flower). "Howling" will first go on sale digitally on October 4, before shipping on CD on November 4.

The arc covers volumes 9-11 of Satou's light novel series. Majiko! drew a manga adaptation of the arc in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine that launched in December 2015 and ended in June 2019. The manga's sixth and final volume shipped last September.

Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008. The series ended with the 32nd volume, subtitled "Sacrifice-hen/Sotsugyō-hen" (Sacrifice/Graduation Arc), on September 10. The novels are getting two sequels. The first sequel, tentatively titled Zoku・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Magian Company (Sequel・ The Irregular at Magic High School Magian Company), will debut around fall 2020. The second series, tentatively titled Shin・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Cygnus no Otome-tachi (New・ The Irregular at Magic High School Maidens of Cygnus), will launch around winter 2021.

Yen Press releases the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. The novel series has inspired multiple manga from different authors, based on different arcs of the novels. The overall book and manga franchise has 15 million copies in print, and the original novels have 10 million copies in print.

The novel series inspired a 26-episode television anime that debuted in April 2014, directed by Manabu Ono at Madhouse . Aniplex of America licensed the anime and released it on home video in 2015. The novels have also inspired the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars anime film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. Aniplex of America screened the film in theaters in the United States. Funimation began streaming the first season of the anime in April, and streamed the film for two weeks only starting on May 1.

Source: Funimation