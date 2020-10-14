Blue Spring Ride's Io Sakisaka Launches New Manga in Early 2021

This year's November issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Tuesday that Io Sakisaka ( Blue Spring Ride ) will launch a new manga. The manga will debut in early 2021 in the magazine's February issue or in a later issue.

Sakisaka released a one-shot manga titled "Otome no Itari" (Where a Maiden Ends Up) in Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine on May 13.

Sakisaka serialized her "traditional school romance" Strobe Edge in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret from 2007 to 2009. Viz Media published the 10-volume series in English. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2015.

Sakisaka's 13-volume Blue Spring Ride manga inspired a television anime series, an original anime DVD, and a live-action film in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released it on home video. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Sakisaka launched the Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga (seen above right) in Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in June 2019. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga is inspiring both an anime film, delayed from its original May 29 opening, and a live-action film, slated for August 14.