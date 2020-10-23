Pokémon: Twilight Wings Net Anime Gets Special Episode in November

The Pokémon Company International announced on Friday that Pokémon: Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) ⁠— Studio Colorido 's net anime short series for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games ⁠— will get a special episode titled "Twilight Wings—The Gathering of Stars" in November. The short will begin streaming in Japanese on November 5 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The episode will be available exclusively on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and Pokémon TV app.

The staff of the previous seven-episode series is returning to produce the anime at Studio Colorido .

The first of seven five-minute episodes debuted on YouTube on January 15, with new episodes debuting every month thereafter. The anime's fifth episode was delayed from May to June 5 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the show's production.

The Pokémon Company International describes the shorts:

Galar is a region where Pokémon battles have developed into a cultural sensation. Over the span of seven episodes, “Pokémon: Twilight Wings” will show in detail the dreams of Galar's residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome and the conflicts they must resolve. In addition to these new stories, fans can expect to see a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region appearing in the capsule series.

The anime is an "ensemble drama" showing the struggles and conflicts of young people living in the Galar region.

Shingo Yamashita ( League of Legends: A New Journey director, Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ episode director, Fate/Apocrypha key animator episode 23) directed the anime. Sawa Kinoshita penned the scripts, and Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , ERASED , Fruits Basket ) supervised the scripts. Shin Ogasawara designed the characters. Izumi Hirose was the color designer, and Yusuke Takeda and Takamasa Masuki were the art directors. Masato Takahashi was in charge of the 3DCG. Katsuhito Ogawa was the director of photography, and Masafumi Mima was the sound director.

Sources: Press release, The Pokémon Company's Twitter account