Ariko's SSSS.Gridman Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga's 2nd compiled book volume ships on December 23

This year's December issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published on Tuesday the final chapter of Ariko 's Shinseiki Chūgakusei Nikki (Neon Genesis Junior High Students Diary) manga. The manga's second compiled book volume will launch on December 23.

Ariko debuted the manga in October 2019. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped on May 23. The manga is part of the spinoff projects announced for Studio Trigger 's SSSS.GRIDMAN anime in May 2019.

Shinseiki Chūgakusei Nikki focuses on the four Neon Genesis Junior High Students and their everyday lives as they chase after cats, buy groceries, and eat nabe together.

Ariko was the original character designer for the Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic anime.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

Akira Amemiya ( Inferno Cop , Ninja Slayer , earlier 2015 "Denkō Chōjin Gridman boy invent great hero" short) directed the collaboration between the anime Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Keiichi Hasegawa ( Rage of Bahamut Genesis , 009-1: The End of the Beginning , Zoids ) wrote the scripts.

The SSSS.Gridman anime is inspiring the SSSS.Dynazenon anime project.