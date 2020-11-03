Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Film to Open on June 25 After COVID-19 Delay

Director Kyōhei Ishiguro announced at the Tokyo International Film Festival screening of Flying Dog 's original anime film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop ( Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru ) on Tuesday that the film will open on June 25, 2021. The film had been delayed from May 15 this year due to the Japanese government's state of emergency declaration against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Distributor Shochiku updated the film's teaser and full trailers to reflect the new date:







Ishiguro is also opening a personal YouTube channel for behind-the-scene stories about the movie in the eight months leading up to its release. He will upload videos every week around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. (The screening's interpretor inadvertently said July for the film's opening date, the movie's website confirmed the June date.)

The "boy-meets-girl" story depicts how words and music bridge the gap between Cherry, a boy who is terrible at communicating with other people, and Smile, a girl who hides behind a mask. They meet in a mundane suburban shopping mall in a provincial city.

Cherry always wears headphones and puts the feelings he cannot utter into his hobby, Japanese haiku poems. Smile always wears a mask to conceal her large front teeth, for which she has dental braces. As a popular video star, she streams a video about seeking "cuteness."

The original film commemorates the 10th anniversary of Victor Entertainment 's animation and music production subsidiary Flying Dog . Kyōhei Ishiguro ( Your Lie in April , Occultic;Nine ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD and Sublimation . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the screenplay, and Yukiko Aikei ( Your Lie in April , Accel World ) is designing the characters. Composer kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy , A Silent Voice ) is scoring the music.

Ōnoimo ( Astoria Activate ) launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on November 27.