North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 8-14

Creator Hajime Isayama had said that he aims to end manga this year

― Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama reported on Sunday that the manga is 1% to 2% away from completion. Isayama spoke at the unveiling of the statues of the manga's main characters at his hometown Ōyamamachi's Ōyama Dam. He added that he has been arranging the pieces of the finale like the endgame of a shōgi (Japanese ches...