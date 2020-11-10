News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 8-14

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Cautious Hero, Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou anime; By the Grace of the Gods, Unicorns Aren't Horny manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Best of Hentai Collection 2 DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.99 November 10
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious BDCite Funimation US$64.98 November 10
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$84.98 November 10
Hayate the Combat Butler Ultimate Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 November 10
InuYasha Set 3 BDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 November 10
Maid in Heaven Collection BD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$29.95 November 10
Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 November 10
My Hero Academia Season 3 Complete Collection BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 November 10
One Piece Season 10 Part 3 DVDPlease Funimation US$39.98 November 10
One-Punch Man Season 2 BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 November 10
One-Punch Man Season 2 Limited Edition BDPlease Viz Media US$69.99 November 10
One-Punch Man Season 2 DVDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 November 10

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arpeggio of Blue Steel Graphic Novel (GN) 16Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 November 10
Birds of Shangri-La GN 1 (adult)Cite Viz Media US$12.99 November 10
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$19.99 November 10
By the Grace of the Gods GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 November 10
The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 November 10
Drifting Dragons GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 November 10
Fly Me to the Moon GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 November 10
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 11 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 November 10
Given GN 4 (adult)Please Viz Media US$12.99 November 10
Hitorijime My Hero GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 November 10
Knight of the Ice GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 November 10
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 November 10
My Broken Mariko GN (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$17.99 November 10
Parallel Paradise GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 November 10
Primitive Boyfriend GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 November 10
Rainbow and Black GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 November 10
Requiem of the Rose King GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 November 10
RIN-NE GN 36Please Viz Media US$9.99 November 10
Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 4 (hardcover)Please Kodansha Comics US$23.99 November 10
Sorry For My Familiar GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 November 10
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 November 10
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 November 10
Unicorns Aren't Horny GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 November 10
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 November 10

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 29Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
Cells at Work and Friends! GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 November 10
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 November 11
Fly Me to the Moon GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 November 10
Giant Killing GN 23Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
Given GN 4 (adult)Please Viz Media US$6.99 November 10
Hitorijime My Hero GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
Knight of the Ice GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 November 10
Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
Magical Sempai GN 7 (adult)Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
My Broken Mariko GNPlease Yen Press US$8.99 November 10
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
New Japan Academy GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 November 10
Peach Boy Riverside GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
Practice Makes Perfect GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
Primitive Boyfriend GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 November 10
Rainbow and Black GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 November 10
Requiem of the Rose King GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 November 10
RIN-NE GN 36Please Viz Media US$6.99 November 10
Shaman King: Flowers GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
A Side Character's Love Story GN 7Please Coamix US$6.99 November 10
Sorry For My Familiar GN 7Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 November 10
Tokyo Revengers GN 18Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 November 10
Unicorns Aren't Horny GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 November 10
We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 November 10

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 2 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 November 10
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 14Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 November 10
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 November 10
I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 November 10
Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard Novel 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 November 10
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 18Please One Peace Books US$13.95 November 12
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 November 10

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 November 11
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$9.99 November 10
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 November 10
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 21Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 November 14
Monster Tamer Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 November 11
Outbreak Company Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 November 14
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 18Please One Peace Books US$9.99 November 12
Slayers Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 November 9
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 10

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 gamePlease Capcom U.S.A. US$39.99 November 12
Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. gameCite Nintendo US$49.99 November 13
Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory PS4, Switch, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$59.99 November 11
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin PS4, Switch, PC gamePlease XSEED Games US$39.99, US$59.99 (Divine Edition) November 10
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC gamePlease Sega of America US$59.99, US$89.99 (Legendary Hero Edition) November 10

