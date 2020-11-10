News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 8-14
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Cautious Hero, Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou anime; By the Grace of the Gods, Unicorns Aren't Horny manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Best of Hentai Collection 2 DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.99
|November 10
|Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|November 10
|Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|November 10
|Hayate the Combat Butler Ultimate Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|November 10
|InuYasha Set 3 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|November 10
|Maid in Heaven Collection BD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$29.95
|November 10
|Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|November 10
|My Hero Academia Season 3 Complete Collection BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|November 10
|One Piece Season 10 Part 3 DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|November 10
|One-Punch Man Season 2 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|November 10
|One-Punch Man Season 2 Limited Edition BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$69.99
|November 10
|One-Punch Man Season 2 DVDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|November 10
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arpeggio of Blue Steel Graphic Novel (GN) 16Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|November 10
|Birds of Shangri-La GN 1 (adult)Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|November 10
|Blue Giant Omnibus GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$19.99
|November 10
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|November 10
|The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|November 10
|Drifting Dragons GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|November 10
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|November 10
|Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 11 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|November 10
|Given GN 4 (adult)Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|November 10
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|November 10
|Knight of the Ice GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|November 10
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|November 10
|My Broken Mariko GN (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$17.99
|November 10
|Parallel Paradise GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|November 10
|Primitive Boyfriend GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|November 10
|Rainbow and Black GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|November 10
|Requiem of the Rose King GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|November 10
|RIN-NE GN 36Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|November 10
|Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$23.99
|November 10
|Sorry For My Familiar GN 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|November 10
|Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|November 10
|A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|November 10
|Unicorns Aren't Horny GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|November 10
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|November 10
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace of the Diamond GN 29Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|Cells at Work and Friends! GN 4Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|The Conditions of Paradise: Our First Time GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|November 10
|The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|November 11
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|November 10
|Giant Killing GN 23Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|Given GN 4 (adult)Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|November 10
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|Knight of the Ice GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|November 10
|Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|Magical Sempai GN 7 (adult)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|My Broken Mariko GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|November 10
|My Roomie Is a Dino GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|New Japan Academy GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|November 10
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|Practice Makes Perfect GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|Primitive Boyfriend GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|November 10
|Rainbow and Black GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|November 10
|Requiem of the Rose King GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|November 10
|RIN-NE GN 36Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|November 10
|Shaman King: Flowers GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 7Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|November 10
|Sorry For My Familiar GN 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|November 10
|Tokyo Revengers GN 18Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
|A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|November 10
|Unicorns Aren't Horny GN 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|November 10
|We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|November 10
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 2 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|November 10
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 14Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|November 10
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|November 10
|I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|November 10
|Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|November 10
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 18Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|November 12
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|November 10
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Summoner Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|November 11
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|November 10
|I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|November 10
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 21Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|November 14
|Monster Tamer Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|November 11
|Outbreak Company Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|November 14
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 18Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|November 12
|Slayers Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|November 9
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|November 10
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 gamePlease
|Capcom U.S.A.
|US$39.99
|November 12
|Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$49.99
|November 13
|Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory PS4, Switch, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|November 11
|Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin PS4, Switch, PC gamePlease
|XSEED Games
|US$39.99, US$59.99 (Divine Edition)
|November 10
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC gamePlease
|Sega of America
|US$59.99, US$89.99 (Legendary Hero Edition)
|November 10