Goblin Slayer: The Endless Revenge Smartphone Game Ends Service After 1 Year

1st smartphone game in franchise launched last December

The official Twitter account for the Goblin Slayer : The Endless Revenge smartphone game announced on Monday that the game will end service on December 25 at 3:00 p.m. JST. The game itself will detail in a notice how to request refunds.

The game launched last December as the first smartphone game in the franchise.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.

Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation, as well as the Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana novels and manga.

The television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub. The 12th and final episode of the series had ended with a message stating, "Goblin Slayer will return."

The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in theaters in Japan on February 1, and Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on July 28.