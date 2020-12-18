News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action The Way of the Househusband's finale episode earns 9.7% rating
The finale episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, December 13 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned an 9.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 13 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 13 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 12 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.2
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|December 12 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 12 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.5
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 13 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 12 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 12 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.2
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 12 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|3.0
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|December 13 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)