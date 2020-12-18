News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action The Way of the Househusband's finale episode earns 9.7% rating

The finale episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, December 13 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned an 9.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 13 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 13 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.4
Detective Conan NTV December 12 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV December 12 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.3
Doraemon TV Asahi December 12 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.5
One Piece Fuji TV December 13 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 12 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 12 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 12 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.0
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi December 13 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

