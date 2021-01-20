Crunchyroll Adds Onihei TV Anime, OVA to Catalog

Both begin streaming on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will add the Onihei television anime series and its prequel OVA to its catalog on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST. The anime will be available to users worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

It's the latter half of the Edo period when cruel thieves feared Heizo Hasegawa, known as “Heizo the Oni". He is the head of Arson Theft Control.He never tolerates injustice and punishes criminals who violate the three articles of a thief.Surrounded by quirky characters, Heizo rids the injustice that infests the city of Edo.

The television anime of Shōtarō Ikenami 's Onihei Crime Reports in Edo ( Onihei Hankachō ) novel series premiered in January 2017. The series previously streamed on Amazon Prime Video 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel. The Onihei ~Sono Otoko, Hasegawa Heizō~ ( Onihei : This Man, Heizō Hasegawa) original video anime ( OVA ) shipped in February 2017.

Shigeyuki Miya ( Buzzer Beater , Lupin the 3rd: Green vs Red , Blood Lad ) directed both the anime and also designed the characters. Studio M2 , the studio of Madhouse and MAPPA founder Masao Maruyama , animated the project. Maruyama produced, and TMS Entertainment handled production. Onihei is the first Ikenami work adapted into anime.

Ikenami serialized the story in Bungeishunju 's Ōru Yomimono novel magazine from 1967 to 1989, and Bungeishunju published 19 volumes for the main story. Later paperback reprints divide the story into 24 volumes. The serialized novels inspired the first live-action television adaptation in 1969, as well as three subsequent series and a 1995 live-action film.

Sentarō Kubota and Takao Saito launched a manga adaptation in LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. 's Comic Ran magazine in 1993. JManga once partially published the manga in North America.

Source: Crunchyroll