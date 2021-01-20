Detective Conan Anime Gets Compilation Film About Akai Family

Compilation opens on February 11, before The Scarlet Bullet film's April 17 opening

The official website for the Detective Conan anime films announced on Wednesday that, in anticipation of the upcoming Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan : Hiiro no Dangan0 film, the franchise will have a new compilation film titled Meitantei Conan : Hiiro no Fuzai Shōmei ( Detective Conan : The Scarlet Alibi). The compilation film combines footage from various television anime episodes that center on the Akai family, and it will have a three-week limited theatrical run from February 11 to March 4.

The ending of the compilation film will contain a video "secret message from Shuichi Akai" that will lead up to The Scarlet Bullet film, as well as a new trailer for The Scarlet Bullet itself. The titular character Conan narrates the compilation in a newly recorded and edited audio track.

Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan is the 24th film in the franchise . The film was slated to open on April 17 last year, but was delayed from its original date due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film will now open on April 16 this year.

The film centers on the FBI agent Shuichi Akai, his younger brother and professional shōgi player Shukichi Haneda, his younger sister and high school detective Masumi Sera, his mother Mary Sera, and Conan Edogawa himself.

In the story, Japan is celebrating the upcoming World Sports Games (WSG), the world's largest sporting event, in Tokyo. The "Japanese Bullet," the world's first vacuum-tube super-conducting linear train, is built with the latest Japanese technology and timed to coincide with the WSG opening ceremonies. The train is set to run from Shin Nagoya Station to Tokyo Station at up to 1,000 kilometers per hour (about 600 miles per hour). However, a bizarre incident occurs during a party held by famous major sponsors, leading to a string of kidnappings of top executives. Conan deduces a possible link to serial abductions in the WSG 15 years earlier in Boston.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) is directing the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returns to compose the music. Rock band Tokyo Jihen are performing the theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi).