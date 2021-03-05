Dragon Goes House-Hunting Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, More Cast, April 4 Debut

Non Stop Rabbit to perform ending theme song

The official website for the television anime of Kawo Tanuki and artist Choco Aya 's Dragon Goes House-Hunting ( Dragon, Ie o Kau. or Dragon's House-Hunting ) manga revealed on Friday the third promotional video, more cast members, the ending theme song, and the April 4 premiere.

The unit Non Stop Rabbit will perform the ending theme song "Shizuka na Kaze" (Quiet Wind).

The series will premiere on April 4 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will then air on YTV on April 5 and BS Fuji on April 6.

The newly announced cast includes:

The previously announced cast includes:

Haruki Kasugamori ( Dia Horizon (Kabu) , Hitorigurashi no Shōgakusei , Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD ( Napping Princess , Atom The Beginning ), and Shiori Asuka ( Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) and Shiori Asaka are designing the characters. Kyōhei Matsuno ( You Don't Know Gunma Yet , Lunatan: 1-Mannen no Himitsu ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When a dragon fails to live up to the fearsome standards set for him, his family kicks him out. He embarks on a quest to find a new home, but soon finds that life on the road is no place for a cowardly beast of legend. In a fantasy world full of elves, dwarves, and other mythical creatures, where everyone wants a piece of him—literally!—the frustrations of house-hunting reach a whole new level.

The manga launched in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in December 2016. Mag Garden 's parent company IG Port revealed in its quarterly financial report in October 2017 that the manga had been a particularly successful title.